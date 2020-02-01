|
|
PIMENTO, TERRY Born on September 20, 1929 in Georgetown, Guyana, Terry attended St. Rose's Ursaline Convent School. At 16 years of age, Terry moved to Aruba, Netherlands Antilles and married Alvaro Pimento (deceased 1969). They both worked at Lago Oil & Transport Company and their son, Michael, was born in 1953. The family moved to Montreal in 1954. Terry enjoyed a very long career with Union Carbide Canada Ltd. and Nova first in Montreal and then in Sarnia, Ontario, in 1974. Terry began public service and community involvement, in addition to her job, with the blessings of her company. She totally enjoyed the opportunity to "give back" to the community of Sarnia. Terry valued loyalty and promoted this among the many organizations and groups she joined. Terry served in the Sarnia-Lambton United Way and the Provincial Chapter of I.O.D.E. She had a wry sense of humour, but always tried to be sensitive to the feelings of others. Terry retired in 1990 and was resilient in dealing with several health issues following her retirement. She spent many years among her friends and neighbourhood of the Older Women's Network (OWN) and the St. Lawrence Market. Terry died on January 29, 2020 and will be greatly missed by her family – Michael and Barbara, grandchildren Taryn (and Margo) and Taylor (and Ben) and great-grandchildren Ivy and Aidan. Joanne always held a special place in Terry's heart as the "daughter she never had". Respecting Terry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. Donations may be sent to Dixon Hall Supportive Housing Project For Seniors. Condolences at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020