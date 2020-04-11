|
SNELL, B.A., M.Ed., TERRY On April 5, 2020, at home after a hard-fought grueling battle with pancreatic cancer, with his family by his side. Born on October 12, 1946 in Romford Essex, England. Predeceased by his parents John Snell and Rosemary Peace and his brother Christopher. Beloved husband of 47 years of Lynn (Allen-Laroche). Loving father of Trevor Andrew (Nicole) and Tara Lynn (Tom). Treasured grandfather of Daniel, Lauren, Charlotte, Hudson and step-grandfather of Josh and Noah. Terry was loved by many nieces and nephews. In 1957, Terry immigrated with his parents and they lived for many years in Alderwood Etobicoke and he attended Alderwood Collegiate. After graduation from York University, he worked at S&C Electric, followed by a career in education as a consultant, teacher and administrator with the DPCDSB. Terry taught at St. Mary's in Brampton, Pierre Laporte in Mississauga and Holy Cross in Malton. He was also Vice Principal at St. Charles Garnier, Mississauga, Principal of Our Lady of the Airways, Malton, Principal of St. Jerome in Mississauga and Founding Principal of Father Daniel Zanon in Mississauga from 2000 until his retirement in 2006. Terry was an avid reader, history buff, gardener and a dog lover who took special pride in the life he afforded his children, which was vastly different from his early upbringing in post-war England. The backyard pool on Ballyclare holds countless memories for many. He was also an admirer of Winston Churchill, John Charles, Yvan Cournoyer and an advocate of women's hockey in Canada, where he was the Treasurer with the Mississauga Girls Hockey league for over a decade. During his retirement, Terry worked for Accu-Plus and the Law Society of Ontario. A special thank you to friends, old and new, to the nursing staff at the BGH Cancer Clinic, the home care nurses and aids who assisted with home hospice care. A celebration of life will be announced when our present health crisis subsides. In these difficult times, in lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization close to Terry's heart, or the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford would be appreciated. "Keep buggering on" Winston Churchill
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020