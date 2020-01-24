Home

More Obituaries for TERRY ADAMS
TERRY VERONICA ADAMS

TERRY VERONICA ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, TERRY VERONICA (nee PALMER) Peacefully at Dufferin Oaks, Shelburne, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the age of 76. Dear mother of Nicole Adams (Jason Lee) and Adrienne Adams. Cherished grandmother of Sabastian. Predeceased by her former spouse John Adams (2018). Terry will also be greatly missed by other family and many friends. Her kindness and generosity touched so many around her. Her strength and grace in living with Parkinson's is an inspiration to all that knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the wonderful care team at Dufferin Oaks and also Caring for Seniors for their support. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers made to Parkinson Canada or the Orangeville Food Bank, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020
