GOTO, Teruji (Tin, Terry) January 26, 1927 - October 24, 2020 Teruji 'Tin' Goto passed away peacefully at the age of 93 after a short stay in the hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Kinue Kay. Loving father of Richard (Sandra Eto) and Eleanor (Steve McAnsh). Beloved jichan to Sachi, Kenji (Yumi), Koji (Rachel), Calvin and Melissa. Dear brother of Yaeki Frances Nakamura, Tomoko Yoshida and Sakae Ogaki, and brother-in-law of Miyo Jean Hori. Predeceased by sisters Naoe Nellie Yoshida and Masaye Anne Pickard, and their husbands Tak and Hugh; brothers- and sisters-in-law Bill Nakamura, Jake Yoshida, Chips Ogaki, Toyo and Bob Hikida, Hedy and Roy Fujii, and Tosh Hori. Uncle Tin will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Born in British Columbia, the family was interned in Slocan City during World War II. After bringing his mother and younger sisters to Ontario after the war, they bought the house on Woodycrest Avenue. He was the Head Cutter at Uniforms Registered for over 40 years. He took great pride in his years of dedication to the Toronto Buddhist Church and being honoured with a 60-year Ontario Volunteer Service Award. He was a Sunday School teacher for the baby boomers and many others. The family would like to thank Yumi, Marisol and Momiji Health Care Society, and the staff at Michael Garron Hospital in F3 for their compassionate care of Dad. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Toronto Buddhist Church on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. If you wish to view this live-streamed service, please email tbc@tbc.on.ca or call 416-534-4302. To leave online condolences, please visit: https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/TerujiGoto.html?s=120
. In lieu of koden or flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Buddhist Church or Momiji Health Care Society in Dad's memory.