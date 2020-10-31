1/
Teruko FUJIOKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teruko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FUJIOKA, Teruko It is with great sadness that the family of Teruko (Terri) Fujioka announces her passing, on October 22, 2020, at the age of 94. Predeceased by her parents Yonesaku and Atsuki, siblings Aya (Tommy), Yoshiharu Sr., Yoshiaki Jr., and Yuriko. Terri will be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Masakazu and sister-in-law Doris, as well as her many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Sienna Living for their exceptional care and support. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Toronto Buddhist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved