FUJIOKA, Teruko It is with great sadness that the family of Teruko (Terri) Fujioka announces her passing, on October 22, 2020, at the age of 94. Predeceased by her parents Yonesaku and Atsuki, siblings Aya (Tommy), Yoshiharu Sr., Yoshiaki Jr., and Yuriko. Terri will be fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Masakazu and sister-in-law Doris, as well as her many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Sienna Living for their exceptional care and support. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Toronto Buddhist Church.