OMOTO, TERUKO MARGARET Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Heather (Laurence) and her granddaughter Alyssa. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Frances (the late Minoru), nephew Rodney (Bernard) and niece Sandra (Blair). Family and friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720), on Tuesday, November 12th from 4:30-8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019