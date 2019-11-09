TERUKO MARGARET OMOTO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERUKO MARGARET OMOTO.
Service Information
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON
L4S 1M9
(905)-737-1720
Obituary

OMOTO, TERUKO MARGARET Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Heather (Laurence) and her granddaughter Alyssa. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Frances (the late Minoru), nephew Rodney (Bernard) and niece Sandra (Blair). Family and friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720), on Tuesday, November 12th from 4:30-8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.