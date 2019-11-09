KIYONAGA, TERUO KICHI September 10, 1924 – October 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Teruo Kichi Kiyonaga. He passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario. Beloved husband of late Toshiko Kathleen (nee Onami), loving father of Susan (Mark), Sandra (William), Kenny (Susan) and Karen (Terrance). Devoted grandfather to Mariko (Cody), Presley, Erin and Tyler. Doting Jichan to Emma. Born in Cumberland, BC, Kichi lived most of his life in Toronto, Ontario. He was an avid fisherman, enthusiastic fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays, and was still repairing family and friends watches until his passing. A special thank you to the staff and residents of Amica Little Lake, and deepest gratitude to the staff in RVH's Stroke and Rehab Unit. No funeral service will be held at this time. An interment service will occur in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Buddhist Church. Memorials and condolences can be made at peacefultransition.ca or sent to sandrakiyonagaforkichi @gmail.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019