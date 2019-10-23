NAKAMURA, "TERRY" TERUYE (nee YAMASHITA) October 3, 1929 - October 19, 2019 The family of Terry Nakamura is sad to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved wife, mother, and bachan. Though her physical heart weakened, her loving spirit and sense of humour never did. She leaves George Nakamura, her loving husband of fifty-eight years; four sons, Raymond (Lenora Ho), John, Rance, Paul (Silvina Rocca); and two granddaughters, Risa and Nina. She worked with her husband George to build Clearmount Plastics and later volunteered her organizational skills to the Toronto Japanese Language School. In retirement, she traveled the world and enjoyed old movies. A service in her honour will be held at the Sugar Maple Hall in the Funeral Centre of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery (mountpleasantgroup.com), 375 Mt. Pleasant Road, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. 10 a.m. - Visitation; 11 a.m. - Ceremony.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019