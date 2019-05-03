Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERUYO KITAMURA. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd. Toronto , ON M4H 1B6 (416)-423-1000 Obituary

KITAMURA, TERUYO Passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital. Born on July 21, 1927 in Steveston, BC. She grew up in Japan and lived there till 1952, when she returned to Canada. Teruyo married Shinichi Kitamura on October 16, 1954 and they had three children Irene, Doris and Kenny. In 1972, her husband passed away. Teruyo worked at Children's Aid (1973-1978), Simpsons (1978-1985), Crown Life (1985-1989) and retired in 1989. Teruyo loved to socialize and dine out with her family and friends. She was an avid card player and had a wonderful, helpful nature. She is survived by her three children and seven grandchildren who brought her great joy. Viewing will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2 - 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, 416-423-1000. Koden and Memorial gifts may be made to the Japanese Buddhist Church, or Japanese Cultural Centre.

