|
|
VALLADARES, TESSA CLAUDIA (nee STEVENSON) Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 70. Tessa is reunited with her loving husband, David and parents, Harold and Francina. Cherished mother to Deidre (John), Vanessa (Noah) and Melissa (Adam). Devoted grandmother to Olivia, Lila, Astrid, Charlie, Jacob, Nicole, Zoe, Pascale and Sarah. Lovingly remembered by her sisters, brothers, in-laws and many nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed forever. Friends and family are invited to join us for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. in Toronto. A Funeral mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, 796 Eyer Dr., Pickering, ON L1W 3C2, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration www.theaftd.org/ support-aftds-mission/ Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020