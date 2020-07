Hi Ted, You used to be very busy boy in Akita not because of attending classes but because of your running around inside and outside of the city on your motor cycle. Did you know that everyone of your class-mate wanted to share your bike? But, it was so tightly bonded with you that no opening for others. When you move to Toronto, it was your Beetle to go out all over Ontario for fishing and went to as far as Montreal for site seeing but you missed Quebec City at that time. You could not stay in limited space as you grown up in Hokkaido. You moved into the large space. Ted, it is the time for you to fly all over open world !

Ted, your soul remains with me.

Minoru Yamada

Classmate