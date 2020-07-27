1/
THADDEUS JOSEPH (TED) KLICH
KLICH, P. Eng., THADDEUS (TED) JOSEPH With sorrow, we announce the passing of Thaddeus (Ted) Joseph Klich, on July 24, 2020. Ted will be missed by his wife Barbara and children, Dr. Julia Alleyne (Joel), Joseph Klich (Wayne), John Klich (Anna) and Christina Shin (Andrew). He was predeceased by his son Teddy. Brother of Joanne Brown and the late Stan Klich. His grandchildren, Blaise (Heather), Caleigh, Jared, Dylan, Bridget, Daniel, Emma and Madeleine will miss their Dziadziu along with his great-grandchildren, Noah, Mara and Gabriella. Ted worked throughout his life as a professional engineer and was a graduate of the University of Toronto. He often referred to his search for knowledge as his "curiosity gene" and he acquired an enormous storehouse of information. Ted was recently honoured for his incredible work with the Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club. Expressions of sympathy would be appreciated if sent to: Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club, P.O. Box 698, Alliston, L9R 1V9. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto, on Monday, from 5-8 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Wilfrid's Catholic Church, 1675 Finch Avenue West, Toronto. With the current COVD restrictions, please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneral home.com to rsvp your attendance for the visitation or Mass. A traditional celebration will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
JUL
28
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
St. Wilfrid's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
