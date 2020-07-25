GENT, THELMA ALICE "BETTY" It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, yet with a smile on our faces and a lifetime of great memories that we say goodbye, or "so long for now" to our amazing, much loved and admired Mom. Peacefully in Peterborough Hospice after a short illness, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the "young" age of 96. Predeceased by her dear husband of 50 years, Dave and survived by her six loving children Diane Grimshaw (late Phil), Gloria Goldin (John Halliday), Lou Anne Gent (Dave Turner), Cheryl Gent (Chris Holland), Barbara Waterhouse (Bill) and Ron Gent (Denise Bambrough). Proud grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 7 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Predeceased by her brothers Bill and Jack. Lovingly remembered by beloved nieces, relatives and cherished friends. Our Mom lived a full and active life. A North York Board of Education retiree, she enjoyed 30+ retirement years in Peterborough. An inspiration to all, she enjoyed travel, including annual trips south, Red Hats' outings, the Seniors Community, including the Sage Age Players and Choir, and many other activities. She loved to dance, sing, enjoyed a good laugh and was an avid fan of "her" Toronto Blue Jays. She thoroughly enjoyed her Rubidge Retirement Residence "family" and the many social activities. She was a long time involved member of the Salvation Army where she actively gave back to her community. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. We are grateful to the staff at Rubidge Retirement Residence, her PSWs, Nurses, Peterborough Hospital, Peterborough Hospice and Doctor Shannon for their kindness and outstanding care. A private Funeral Service will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre in Peterborough, with interment at Highland Memory Gardens, in Toronto. The Funeral Service will be streamed Monday, July 27th, at 1:00 p.m. on "Facebook Live" at "Comstock - Kaye Life Celebration Centre". In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com