1/1
THELMA ALICE "BETTY" GENT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THELMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENT, THELMA ALICE "BETTY" It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, yet with a smile on our faces and a lifetime of great memories that we say goodbye, or "so long for now" to our amazing, much loved and admired Mom. Peacefully in Peterborough Hospice after a short illness, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the "young" age of 96. Predeceased by her dear husband of 50 years, Dave and survived by her six loving children Diane Grimshaw (late Phil), Gloria Goldin (John Halliday), Lou Anne Gent (Dave Turner), Cheryl Gent (Chris Holland), Barbara Waterhouse (Bill) and Ron Gent (Denise Bambrough). Proud grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 7 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Predeceased by her brothers Bill and Jack. Lovingly remembered by beloved nieces, relatives and cherished friends. Our Mom lived a full and active life. A North York Board of Education retiree, she enjoyed 30+ retirement years in Peterborough. An inspiration to all, she enjoyed travel, including annual trips south, Red Hats' outings, the Seniors Community, including the Sage Age Players and Choir, and many other activities. She loved to dance, sing, enjoyed a good laugh and was an avid fan of "her" Toronto Blue Jays. She thoroughly enjoyed her Rubidge Retirement Residence "family" and the many social activities. She was a long time involved member of the Salvation Army where she actively gave back to her community. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. We are grateful to the staff at Rubidge Retirement Residence, her PSWs, Nurses, Peterborough Hospital, Peterborough Hospice and Doctor Shannon for their kindness and outstanding care. A private Funeral Service will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre in Peterborough, with interment at Highland Memory Gardens, in Toronto. The Funeral Service will be streamed Monday, July 27th, at 1:00 p.m. on "Facebook Live" at "Comstock - Kaye Life Celebration Centre". In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
"Facebook Live" at "Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre"
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
What a lovely, gracious woman. She had so much vitality. I admired her zest for life! She spoke so lovingly and with such appreciation for her family. I enjoyed hearing of recent travels, or getting updates on her favourite baseball team, the Blue Jays.
I am saddened to learn of her passing. Thinking of you all...
Judy
Doctor of Audiology
Judy Keith
Friend
July 22, 2020
I first met Betty on a Denure trip to Great Britain many moons ago. What a delight she was to pal around with. The next year we met up again in Daytona. We continued to keep in touch by phone and visited them at their trailer in Hastings and their new apartment in Peterborough. The last time we talked she let me know that she had moved to the retirement home and how helpful her family had been through it all. She was so proud and talked lovingly of he children and grandchildren. What a lucky family to have had such a great Mother.
We will miss her and her sense of humour and charm and chats.
Carole


Carole Bertrand
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved