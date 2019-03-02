Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THELMA BERNICE JENNINGS. View Sign

JENNINGS, THELMA BERNICE Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Malton Village, Mississauga, in her 98th year. Thelma, beloved mother of Paul (Brenda) Jennings and cherished grandmother of Amanda (Kevin) Frazer and Tyler Jennings. Thelma was so excited for the moment she could meet her new great-granddaughter who will arrive any day. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family wishes to extend many thanks to the staff at Malton Village for the years of care and compassion Thelma received. In memory, contributions to the Toronto Humane Society are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

