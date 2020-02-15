|
ROBINSON, THELMA DOROTHY (nee GRADY) 1926 - 2020 Thelma passed away at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on February 11, 2020, after suffering a stroke. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Lloyd, daughter, Linda, sister, Eileen, brothers, Jim and Bill, as well as her parents. She is survived by her son Bill. Thelma was a devoted wife and a loving mother. Caring and generous, she was always a proponent of family first. It didn't matter who you were, if she liked you, you were family and that came with a hug and usually a candy or two. She loved all animals big and small, but especially her dogs. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed painting in her spare time. Thelma was community-oriented and spent years fighting the proposed Pickering Airport during the 1970s. She volunteered at the community centre and helped her neighbors when she could. Thelma was a 50 year resident of Green River, ON, after Lloyd's passing she moved to Bonfield, ON to be with her son Bill. She was a twenty year survivor of cancer and she was grateful for her "extra time". On Thelma's behalf I would like to thank her neighbors in Green River and surrounding area. Your help and kindness made her days brighter and her life easier. Special thanks to her nephew Russell who was always there for appointments, hugs, emergencies and hand holding. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice is appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020