WALLACE, THELMA ELAINE Retired 30+ year employee of Coca-Cola, co-founder of One Parent Family Association of Canada and volunteer for Suicide Hotline Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, November 11, 2019. Elaine in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Lewis Wallace. Loving mother of June Procunier, Annette Milne and Don Hutchinson (Gloria) and stepmother of Keith, Wendy, Barbara and Kim. Devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-433-3376), at 2:30 p.m., with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Elaine, to the Durham Hospice would be appreciated by the family or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019