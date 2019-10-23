NEAL, THELMA JEAN (nee RANCE) March 4, 1926 – October 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, in her 94th year. Born in Elmvale, Ontario, the second of four children, beloved wife of our late father, James William Neal, loving mother of Randy (Ave), Valerie (Barry), Cecil, Wendy (David) and Heather (Pat). Cherished Grandma of David (Renee), Erin (Anthony), Molly, Ian, Daniel (Talika), Gary (Kate), Melissa, Kale (Jenna), Rheannon (Aaron) and Great-Grandmother of Amelia. Dear sister of Raymond (Betty), the late Maxine (Frank) and the late Lorne (Vi). Mom is remembered for her beautiful smile, quiet strength, positive outlook on life even through challenges, her supportive and nurturing nature and her great faith and devotion as a member of St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Scarborough, since 1960. The family invites you to join them at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Currie, Nurses, PSWs and Support Staff at Union Villa for their exceptional and compassionate care. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019