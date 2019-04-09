WILSON, THELMA JESSIE Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Chartwell Retirement Home, on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Murray Wilfred Wilson; loving Mother of Ron, Wendy (Gary), Kim and Penny. Cherished Grandmother to Mark (Ruth), Brandy (Chuck), Sean, Leigh (Pedro), Scott (Chantal), Lindsey (Ash), Brad (Dafna), Melissa (John) and the late Christopher. Proud Great-Grandmother of Madison, Aaron, Meghan, Sofia, Kori, Summer and Cole. Her greatest love was her family! Visitation will be held at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Wednesdsay, April 10th between 4 and 9 p.m. and Thursday, April 11th between 10 and 11 a.m. and funeral to follow. The interment will be held at Highland Hills Cemetery. "Welcome aboard DEAR your CAPTAIN awaits!!"
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019