HUSKISSON, THELMA KATHLEEN (nee CLARKE) It is with much sadness that our family announces the passing of a remarkable woman, Thelma Kathleen Huskisson (nee Clarke). She passed quietly at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her 92nd year. She will be lovingly remembered by the family she and her husband Ralph nutured - sons Rick (Deb) Huskisson, Randy (Mitzi) Huskisson, Kirk (Nancy) Stover, daughter Tracy Mackay-Stewart, grandchildren Tami (Martine) Huskisson, Todd (Blanca) Huskisson, Philip (Brandy) Huskisson, Richard (Cait) Huskisson, Samantha (Tim) Loughlin, Leah (Will) McCabe, Ryan Stover, Rachelle Cooper, Rebecca (Wesley) Lloyd, great-grandchildren Jordan, Baily, Izabella, Charlotte, Sophie, Henry, Savana, Jolee, Hunter, Wyatt, Skyler, Everleigh, Devon and Owen. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, between noon and 4 p.m., at the Old Newmarket Town Hall, 460 Botsford Street, Newmarket. Friends and family are welcome to share fond memories of Thelma during the celebration. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to support Covenant House Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019