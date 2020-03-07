|
|
LANGDON, THELMA MARGUERITE "BETTY" Peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Amica Georgetown. Betty, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Ken Langdon. Loved adopted mother of Ken and his wife Lynda and the late Brian Langdon. Proud grandmother of Shawn R. Boutilier, Sharon E. Lewis, Heather (Dick) Coles, Ken (Dalia) Langdon, John Langdon and Julie (Jason) Boutilier. Dear sister of Joan MacDonald. Fondly remembered by daughter-in-law Eleanor Langdon, nieces and nephews; Carol (John) Morrison and their kids Emily, Duncan, Malcolm and Tegan, Bob (Vaughn) Chandler, Bill (Colleen) Chandler, Pat (Brian) Chandler and many more nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her longtime friend of 80 years Lisa Parson, many friends at Mississauga Golf and Country Club and Bridge groups in Toronto and Georgetown. Family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to Fern Crocker and Amica Georgetown for their exceptional care they gave Betty this last year. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the Trafalgar Room. Those wishing may join the family afterwards at the Greenwood Cemetery for the interment of Betty's urn. Memorial contributions to C.N.I.B., Readers Service or the Georgetown Hospital would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020