Thelma SCOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT, Thelma Peacefully passed away, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Thelma, beloved wife of the late Ron Scott. Loving mother of Linda (Robert) Taylor and John (Anne) Scott. Loving Nanny of Michelle, Robert, Suzanne, Laura and great-grandmother of 8. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation, a private family graveside will take place. Donations in Thelma's memory can be made to SickKids Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved