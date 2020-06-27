Thelma SCOTT

SCOTT, Thelma Peacefully passed away, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Thelma, beloved wife of the late Ron Scott. Loving mother of Linda (Robert) Taylor and John (Anne) Scott. Loving Nanny of Michelle, Robert, Suzanne, Laura and great-grandmother of 8. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation, a private family graveside will take place. Donations in Thelma's memory can be made to SickKids Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.