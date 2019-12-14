HEYMING, Theo Sunrise: May 1, 1934, Silvolde, GLD, The Netherlands. Sunset: December 10, 2019, Scarborough, ON, Canada. Theo died peacefully after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Survived by his loving wife Nellie and sons Paul (Donna) and Russell (Louise) and his four grandchildren: Nicholas, Kyla, Michael and Jenna. Predeceased by his parents Frans and Katrien, daughter Monique, siblings Henk, Lenie, Bets (Chris), Dinie (Bill) and Peter (Anne). Survived by his sister Karen (Joe), sister-in-law Connie and brother-in-law Jim. Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Chien for his compassionate care and to Dr. Jesse Delaney, his palliative care team and VHA staff for their support and positive presence. As per Theo's wishes, friends and family will be received between 1 and 2 p.m. at the Giffen Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence East, West Hill, ON, on Saturday, December 21st. An informal gathering to celebrate and honour his life will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders in Theo's name at www.doctorswithoutborders.org/donate.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019