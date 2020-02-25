|
OLSON, PhD, REV. THEODORE Died peacefully in the early morning of February 21, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by Lydia, his wife of 65 years and children: Johanna (Michael), Margrit Ann (Scott) and Ernst (Carrie). He was grandfather to Kate, William and Stephanie, brother to Terry (Joyce). Beginning in the 1950's, Theodore was a passionate supporter of the Committee for Non-Violent Action and other pacifist movements. After he was ordained in 1955, he became Assistant Minister, First Baptist Church, Waukesha, WI and Minister of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Newburgh, NY. Later, he was Professor of Social Sciences at York University and had a book and numerous articles published. He was a visiting professor at Central Philippine University and adviser to the Central Philippine University Alumni Association. He was a devoted member of Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church and a member of Oak Ridges Presbytery. He loved the outdoors and when the children were young, spent many summers camping; later he and Lydia embarked on epic canoe trips in northern Ontario each summer. The funeral will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church, 10066 Yonge Street. Visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. until service time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020