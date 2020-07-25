CATTON, THEODORE (TED) WALTER 1941 - 2020 On July 20, 2020, Ted Catton died, not unexpectedly, but ever so reluctantly, in the loving and tender care of his family, just six days shy of his 79th birthday. Ted is survived by his dear wife Bev Rodegard and his three treasured daughters - Laura, Emily and Rebecca. As well, he leaves his siblings, James (Sandra), Valerie (John) and Barbara (Cam); sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Judy, and Linda (Richard). Ted is also fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousin Sue, and his 4-legged companion Sadie. Fondly remembered by dear friend Jim Jamieson. Predeceased by his father Ted and mother Pearl (nee Hartshorn). Ted's early years were spent in The Beaches neighbourhood of Toronto before the family moved to Lambeth, where he attended local schools. He entered the University of Western Ontario in the Science department, graduating in 1965. Two years of employment as a food inspector helped him see a different light, and in 1968, he graduated from the Ontario College of Education. That September, he began his career teaching science and math with the Peel Board for two years before joining the Toronto Board for the remainder of his 42-year career. Ted particularly enjoyed teaching advanced mathematics during the summer to students who shared his love of math. Old teaching friends from Humberside Collegiate and Eastern Commerce Collegiate would fondly remark on his lengthy career…partly a result of venturing into being a family man late in life. Ted and his growing family had many remarkable trips together, including skiing in Ontario, Quebec and the northern U.S., camping, boating, and just plain vacationing in Canada and the United States. Each trip became both an expected and unexpected adventure, as he sought to include elements of his myriad interests into side trips to museums, galleries and exhibits that both dazzled and dazed his "girls". Intensely interested in science, fascinated by math, intrigued by history, amazed by politics, loving life…Ted had many sidelines and hobbies. Herein, a short list: Ted was president of the Toronto branch of the Ontario Vintage Radio Association (OVRA) (and loved radios of all kinds); a longtime member of the Photographic Historical Society of Canada (and took great pains with his photographs); a member of Canadian Modeling Association for Meccano and Allied Systems (CMAMAS); an unpaid political commentator to anyone who would listen. Ted enjoyed watching a variety of sports, but his loyalty belonged to the Toronto Blue Jays and UWO Mustangs. He was very proud to tell people that his daughter Emily was born on the same day Joe Carter hit the iconic home run to bring home the World Series. Ted witnessed both events, though Emily defined the day. A gentle heart, an open mind, a family man, a life well-lived. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette Street, Toronto, with private interment. In lieu of flowers, any donations you wish to make in memory of Ted may be made to The Dorothy Ley Hospice or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date,when restrictions have been lifted.