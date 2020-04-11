Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THEODOSIA SARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODOSIA SARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THEODOSIA SARRIS Obituary
SARRIS, THEODOSIA August 22, 1922 - April 5, 2020 Theodosia Sarris passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of Lazaros (deceased), mother of Tom (deceased), Mike (Anne) and Helen (Paul), grandmother of Thom, Tom, Chris and Larry. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. Theodosia left her village of Vevi, Greece, with her husband and young family to give them a better life. And that's exactly what she gave them. Theodosia was gentle, loving and caring-but also strong, brave and wise. She was loved by many, and will be missed. Theodosia's family would like to thank the Hellenic Home for the Aged for their excellent care in her final years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THEODOSIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -