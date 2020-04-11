|
SARRIS, THEODOSIA August 22, 1922 - April 5, 2020 Theodosia Sarris passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of Lazaros (deceased), mother of Tom (deceased), Mike (Anne) and Helen (Paul), grandmother of Thom, Tom, Chris and Larry. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. Theodosia left her village of Vevi, Greece, with her husband and young family to give them a better life. And that's exactly what she gave them. Theodosia was gentle, loving and caring-but also strong, brave and wise. She was loved by many, and will be missed. Theodosia's family would like to thank the Hellenic Home for the Aged for their excellent care in her final years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020