Theone BITAXIS

Theone BITAXIS Obituary
BITAXIS, Theone With great sadness, the family of Theone Bitaxis announces her passing on January 14, 2020, at the age of 91, following a sudden medical emergency. Wife of the late George Bitaxis. Sister to Bessie (Kosta) Psihopedas. Sister-in-law to Dina Kapakos (Bill) and Vasiliki Bitaxis (Bill). Predeceased by her brothers Tom Kapakos, George Kapakos, Bill Kapakos and sisters Stavroula Parigoris and Georgia Dimakarakos. Cherished aunt and godmother to many. Visitation at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, on Friday, January 17th from 5 - 9 p.m. Service at St. Gerorge's Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond Street, on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. followed by Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020
