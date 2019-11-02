Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA ANNE COOKE. View Sign Obituary

COOKE, THERESA ANNE Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga. Terry, in her 84th year, loving mother of Allan (Jacqueline) and Greg (Thea). Adored by granddaughter Violet. Dear sister of Mary, Marg, Alan and Tom. Predeceased by her sister Susie and by her brothers Edgar, Paul, Bobby, Bill, and George. Fondly remembered by so many nieces and nephews, especially Kayla, who will miss her GG. A mother, a grandmother, a nurse and a friend, Terry's life was one of caring, especially for children, so many of whom she welcomed into the world in the neonatal ward at Etobicoke General Hospital. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow in the Holy Cross Parish Hall. Cremation. In memory contributions to the or the Dorothy Lea Hospice would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

