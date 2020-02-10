|
|
CALDWELL, THERESA Theresa died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in her 93rd year. She leaves John, her beloved husband of 68 years, her son Tony and her daughter-in-law Martha Durdin, and her two adored grandchildren, Julian and Adrienne. She loved travel, the theatre and especially opera. She leaves many friends in Canada and the United States who will miss her kind words, insightful opinions and support when needed. We will miss her greatly. A private family service will take place. Friends are invited to a memorial reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 15, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto (east gate entrance). Donations in lieu of flowers to Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020