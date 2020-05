Or Copy this URL to Share

Share THERESA's life story with friends and family

Share THERESA's life story with friends and family

CARDWELL, THERESA HELEN Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Loving wife of Harold for 56 years. Loving mother of Michael (Christine) Harold Jr. (Brenda), Michelle (Waynn). Sadly missed by all her brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Theresa's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store