HELLEWELL, Theresa "Terri" (nee LARIN) Passed away peacefully at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved mother of Sandy (Guenther), Jack, Suzie (Rob), Rick, Nancy, Janet and Jeffrey. Cherished Grama of 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitors may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 11 Peter St. S., Mississauga, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Society of the Little Flower. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019