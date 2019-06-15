GARRON, THERESA JACQUELINE "JACKIE" (nee AMIRAULT) Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, at St. Joseph's, Toronto. Born in Amirault's Hill, Nova Scotia, daughter of the late Wilfred and Catherine (nee Doucette) Amirault. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Garron, dear sister of the late Henry, James, Rita, Adolphe, Pius Amirault and Genevieve Gould. Survived by her sister Corrine Cardosi of Lynn, MA. Member of the Daughters of Isabella and an Associate of Saint Brother Andre at the Oratory in Montreal. Visitation will take place Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto), from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church (161 Annette St., Toronto). Burial at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (Hwy. 27 and Steeles Ave., Woodbridge). Donations can be made to the Daughters of Isabella #1451 or St. Cecilia's Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019