JOURDAIN, THERESA (nee HUGHES) February 17, 1924 – March 20, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa (Terry) Jourdain (née Hughes) at the age of 93. Loving and beloved mother of Paula (Gerald Coleman), Ann (Jim Magee) and Raymond (Judy Jourdain), passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in The Village of Humber Heights. Terry was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Antoine (Tony) Jourdain. Cherished grandmother of Tim Matthews (Norah), Laura Hope (Richard), Stephen, Sasha Anis (Nicole), Justin Anis (Joëlle Dufour) and Shea McGuire (Natasha Pasher). She is also survived by grandchildren, Henry, Samuel, Rosemary, Harvey, Wesley and Laurel. Dear sister of Doug and Gordon Hughes and sister Mary (deceased). Terry's beautiful smile, indomitable spirit and gracious manner will be remembered by many, especially her friends from Thornhill Golf and Country Club where she enjoyed many years curling and playing tennis. She will also be missed by her Florida friends from the Delray Beach Club, where she was a fierce tennis competitor. Mom enjoyed lifelong friendships with her "knitting club" and neighbours from Truman Road. We want to give special thanks to Dorothy Caligton and Connie Mangosan, who have been mom's loving caregivers for the past seven years. We are deeply indebted to them and the staff of the Village of Humber Heights for all they have done. With consideration to the health and well being of all, the family will have a private burial with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Letters of condolences and shared memories may be left online at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, North York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimers Society of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020