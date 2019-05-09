Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA LECCE. View Sign Service Information Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd. 8101 Weston Road Woodbridge , ON L4L 1A6 (905)-850-3332 Obituary

LECCE, THERESA While surrounded by her entire family, God called Theresa peacefully on May 5, 2019, at the age of 63, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Theresa brought people together. She was the light of our family and the life of the party, an unwavering source of positivity and a conduit of peace. Her zest for life and love of family will forever be remembered as her legacy to those that knew her. She will be forever missed by the love of her life, Ray, her beloved husband of 41 years. Our dear "mother Theresa" will be eternally emblazoned in the hearts of her children, Michael (Nicole) and Stephen and the proud Nonna to her precious granddaughters, Valentina and Vivienne. Theresa will always be remembered by her loving siblings, Vince Crudele, Marie Lecce and Frank Crudele. Theresa will be deeply missed by her mother, Anna Crudele and mother-in-law Rosa Lecce and will rejoin her late father Francesco Crudele and father-in-law, Vincenzo Lecce. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family and countless friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd.), on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and continuing Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church (8500 Islington Ave.). Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (on Hwy. 27., south of Hwy. 7). Our family expresses gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers and extends thanks to her medical team at Sunnybrook. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Theresa may be made to the .

