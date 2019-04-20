Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa MacKAY. View Sign

MacKAY, Theresa (nee WILLMANN) January 20, 1921 - March 9, 2019 In her 99th year, her condition rapidly declined after a stroke and complications from other ailments. Born a farm girl from a quiet village, she endured the devastation of WWII in Germany, witnessed the massacre of most of her family and friends by the Russians and was taken to Russia as a slave labourer after the war, among only a handful of survivors released in 1956. Meeting her husband Walter and immigrating to Canada as a postwar bride, she was soon widowed and left to raise her only son alone, at a time when single motherhood was rare. While fiercely proud of her Donauschwaben heritage, she loved Canada and gave thanks daily for the privilege of living here. Throughout all her tribulations she was sustained by her unshakable and absolute Catholic faith. Her lifelong love of animals prompted her to serve as a volunteer for over 30 years at the Ontario Humane Society Thrift Shop on Kingston Road, where she is fondly remembered. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her son Frank and loving daughter-in-law, Janet. Cremation has already taken place. A funeral Mass will be held on April 27th, at 2 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3216 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the OHS or Centenary Hospital.

