GAUDET, THERESA MARIE "Terri" (nee CULLETON) Passed away peacefully, at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Emile. Loving sister of Owen (Karen), Cathy (Gary), Christopher and the late Terrence "T.J." Devoted aunt of Jeremy, Terri, Shaelyn (Mark), Liam and Catherine, great-aunt to Isabella. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit for their care and compassion shown to Terri. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020