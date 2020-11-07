1/1
Theresa Mary CORNACK
CORNACK, Theresa Mary Passed away on November 1, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Theresa was born in Toronto on April 17, 1951 to Fred and Florence Courtney. At 16, she met her soulmate and best friend Wayne Cornack. They married on May 26, 1973 and lived a life of kindness and love together. They traveled the world and built a beautiful, loving and strong family. Theresa's desire and passion for helping others was intertwined with her professional and personal life. Her career as a counselor, educator, and volunteer made a profound impact on the lives of so many. She passionately advocated women's rights and supported refugee settlement to Canada, making our world a better place. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 47 years, Wayne, her children Andrea (Steve), Alison (Ian), Michael (Sophie), and Matthew (Jenna) and her grandchildren Isabella, Obencia, Olivia, Lorvens, Tyler, and Abbey. Our Mother Theresa was Mom to so many and was so loved and cherished in return. We are eternally grateful for all of her love and guard from above. A private family service will take place in Peterborough and a celebration of Theresa's life will follow next year. Our family would like to thank the palliative care team at the PRHC. In honour of Theresa, the family asks that donations be made to YWCA Crossroads Centre and the New Canadian Centre in Peterborough. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com 

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
