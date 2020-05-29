CUSACK, THERESA MARY Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Cusack. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Catherine Hammond. At Theresa's request, there will be no visitation. A prayer service will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, 416-751-7890, on Saturday, May 30th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Margaret in the Pines Cemetery. Due to the current guidelines surrounding COVID-19, the gathering at the funeral home will be private. For those that wish, the service will be available by livestream through the Paul O'Connor Facebook page.



