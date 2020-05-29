THERESA MARY CUSACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUSACK, THERESA MARY Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Cusack. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Catherine Hammond. At Theresa's request, there will be no visitation. A prayer service will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, 416-751-7890, on Saturday, May 30th at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Margaret in the Pines Cemetery. Due to the current guidelines surrounding COVID-19, the gathering at the funeral home will be private. For those that wish, the service will be available by livestream through the Paul O'Connor Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved