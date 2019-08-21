THERESA MARY HEAL

Obituary

HEAL, THERESA MARY Peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 19, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving wife of Don Strongitharm. Beloved mother of Robina Johnson (Clay) and Jeff Heal (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of Dawn, Caitlin, Lynn, Thomas-John, Brad and great-grandmother of Owen. Dear sister of Pauline Anderson (John) and David Swartz (Julie). Predeceased by the late husband David Heal and her parents Albertine and Daniel Swartz. Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, 115 Vodden Street East, Brampton. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Parkinson Society would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019
