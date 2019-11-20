HILTZ, Theresa Monica October 6, 1923 November 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in her 97th year. She is survived by her children Darcea Hiltz and D'Arcy (Olga) Hiltz, her brother George (Nora) Maugeri, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband and father of her children D'Arcy Hiltz (1960), her parents, and her 5 siblings. She will be remembered as a champion softball pitcher, an astute businesswoman, her zest for life and parties, her love for dogs, and her unwavering commitment to her family and children. The Family would like to thank her devoted and loving caregivers beginning with Gina, Margie, Petronella, Maria-Elena, Ruth, Rischelle, and Joy, and her devoted doctor, Kathryn Healey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue, North York at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019