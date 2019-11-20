Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Blessed Trinity Church 3220 Bayview Avenue North York , ON Obituary

HILTZ, Theresa Monica October 6, 1923 November 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in her 97th year. She is survived by her children Darcea Hiltz and D'Arcy (Olga) Hiltz, her brother George (Nora) Maugeri, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband and father of her children D'Arcy Hiltz (1960), her parents, and her 5 siblings. She will be remembered as a champion softball pitcher, an astute businesswoman, her zest for life and parties, her love for dogs, and her unwavering commitment to her family and children. The Family would like to thank her devoted and loving caregivers beginning with Gina, Margie, Petronella, Maria-Elena, Ruth, Rischelle, and Joy, and her devoted doctor, Kathryn Healey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue, North York at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at



HILTZ, Theresa Monica October 6, 1923 November 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in her 97th year. She is survived by her children Darcea Hiltz and D'Arcy (Olga) Hiltz, her brother George (Nora) Maugeri, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband and father of her children D'Arcy Hiltz (1960), her parents, and her 5 siblings. She will be remembered as a champion softball pitcher, an astute businesswoman, her zest for life and parties, her love for dogs, and her unwavering commitment to her family and children. The Family would like to thank her devoted and loving caregivers beginning with Gina, Margie, Petronella, Maria-Elena, Ruth, Rischelle, and Joy, and her devoted doctor, Kathryn Healey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue, North York at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close