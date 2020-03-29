Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA O'REILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA (TERRI) O'REILLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA (TERRI) O'REILLY Obituary
O'REILLY, THERESA (TERRI) Peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, Terri passed away in Richmond Hill, ON. Terri is survived by her three children, Cathy (Scott), Karen (Ed) and Craig (Terri); grandchildren Magen (Cody) and Mason (Brittany). She also leaves a sister, Dorothy. She was preceded in passing by sister Marjorie and brothers Bobby and Gerry. Terri will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Condolences may be forwarded through marshallfuneralhome.com A celebration of Terri's life will be held at a later time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -