O'REILLY, THERESA (TERRI) Peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, Terri passed away in Richmond Hill, ON. Terri is survived by her three children, Cathy (Scott), Karen (Ed) and Craig (Terri); grandchildren Magen (Cody) and Mason (Brittany). She also leaves a sister, Dorothy. She was preceded in passing by sister Marjorie and brothers Bobby and Gerry. Terri will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Condolences may be forwarded through marshallfuneralhome.com A celebration of Terri's life will be held at a later time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020