FALCIONI, THERESA RACHELE (nee VENDRAMIN) Of Toronto, peacefully passed on August 10, 2019, at Sunnybrook Palliative Care. Born in Thorold, Ontario, raised in Copper Cliff, she moved to Toronto in 1960. Preceded in death by her parents Zelinda and Ernesto Vendramin, her brothers Alfred and Gino and brother and sisters-in-law. Theresa is survived by her daughters Paula Cole (Martin), Carol Banwell (Michael), her son Ralph (Laura), sisters Elgida (Jim), Nell and brothers Lino and Edwin (Maryanne). Her grandchildren Alana and Nikki Cole, Rachael, Jackie and Jeffrey Banwell were the pride of her life. Nieces, nephews and cousins had a special place in her heart and she had a loving relationship with her sons-in-law Martin and Michael. Theresa travelled to over 34 countries, she was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. She retired from the University of Toronto after 31 years of employment where she pioneered the position of Communications Officer. Theresa cherished her lifetime friends Edith and Tony Goodeve. We are grateful and thank her many wonderful friends who have supported our family in countless ways over the last two years. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home in the Chapel of St. Joseph (211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill), on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Thornhill Golf and Country Club located at 7994 Yonge Street, Thornhill, following the mass. In lieu of flowers, please remember Theresa in your own way.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019