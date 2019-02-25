SMITH, THERESA Slowly, soundlessly and sweetly, beloved Mom, Theresa Smith, a.k.a. Marie-Jeanine Thérèse Smith (nee Turcotte, in Cowansville, Quebec, July 5, 1931), slipped away from us at Scarborough General Hospital, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Theresa was predeceased by loving husband, Albert Martial Smith. She was the only surviving sibling of Philippe, Paul-Emile, Victar, Yvonne Allard, Rose-Aimee Brault, Alice Deragon, Rita Larose, Anita Stowe-Fontaine, Blanche Stowe... and best friend, Jocelyn Allen (of Scarborough, ON). She leaves behind: children, Joanne and Gary Smith, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Lynda; grandchildren, Laura (Mike), Jessica (Richard) and Jason (Alycia). She is survived by great-grandchildren: Shaun, Siara, Katey and Jonathon. Theresa will be sadly missed by her last surviving sister-in-law Catherine Smith Schmutzler, (of California, USA). Many thanks to the staff of the Palliative Ward at Scarborough General Hospital. Also, to be thanked are the caring staff of the third floor, Pavilion Omer Deslauriers at Bendale Acres. There will be a Memorial Service for family and friends of Gary Smith, to be held at: 7 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Christian Life Centre, 1030 Ravenscroft Road, Ajax, Ontario (Rossland and Ravenscroft). A Catholic Memorial Mass for friends and family of Joanne Smith, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society/Research or CAMH/Research. See http:// www.pauloconnor.ca for more details.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019