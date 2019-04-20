YOUNG, Theresa (Terry) With loving hearts and great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Terry Young (nee Chu) on April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of George Young for 49 years, loving mother to children Mark and Alyssa (Thomas) and devoted grandmother to Piper and Mason. She always put all of us before herself and her kindness and generosity will not soon be forgotten. Terry and George were joined at the hip and together loved to travel and see the world, recently enjoying a magical family trip to Disney World. They loved to hike and spent many hours exploring trails mainly around Toronto and Vancouver but also throughout other parts of the world. In recent years she was excited by the arrival of her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time playing make-believe, reading stories, generally spoiling them and watching them grow. There are no words to express the sadness we feel and the hole in our lives that is left. We miss her so much, and will cherish forever all the wonderful memories that she has given to us. Friends and relatives are invited to join us in a Celebration of Life for Terry on Saturday, May 11th at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontario M4T 2V8 (east gate entrance). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Global Medic, or the charity of your choice. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019