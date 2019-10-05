FRECHETTE, THERESE On October 2, 2019, Therese Norma Frechette (nee Sheridan), in her 84th year, passed. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill. She taught us to laugh, to love and appreciate life. We are grateful for having her in our lives. Missed by Denise (Rob), Bill (Margit), Monica (Graham) and predeceased by son Christopher. She was an amazing Granny to her 7 adored grandchildren: Amanda, Kelly, James, Farley, Madison, Maude and Matthew. Friends and family can be received at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Parish, 5633 Hwy. #7, Markham, on Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019