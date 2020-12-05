GAUDRY, B.A., M.B.A, Thérèse Age 72, born in Quebec to the late Roger and Madeline (Vallée) Gaudry, died peacefully of cancer, surrounded by friends and family, in Toronto, on November 12, 2020. She is survived by her siblings, Marc (Claudette Marullo), Jean (Francoise Faribault), Hélène (the late Dan Seni), and Denise (Benoit Gascon), five nieces and nephew, and loved ones in Canada, Europe, India, Mexico, Africa and beyond. They will remember her as an extraordinary presence who strived to make the world more equitable. She served on many boards, including Executive Director of The Jules and Paul-Émile Léger Foundation, and Vice President of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. Her actions as Vice-President with the French Committee of the City of Toronto ensured the maintenance of the French sections in municipal libraries and the recruitment of a Francophone librarian, and her commitment to the defence of the Francophonie contributed to the creation of CHOQ FM 105,1, radio station for Francophones in Toronto. Thérèse lived her life as a leader and mentor, with a boundless enthusiasm. She thrived on challenges, and supported talent in the arts, in advancing women, and encouraging opportunities for future generations. She delighted in the success of others. She travelled the world, and left behind encouragement and joy. All who met her were uplifted, exposed to new opportunities and never judged. A generous friend who was there when you needed it. Memorials will be held in Toronto and Montreal at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Sinai Health Foundation (Temmy Latner Center for Palliative Care a/s Dr. Alissa Tedesco).



