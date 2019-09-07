Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thérèse HENRIPIN. View Sign Obituary

HENRIPIN, Thérèse (nee LALONDE) Thérèse Lalonde Henripin, aged 89, passed away at the Sunrise residence in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on August 21, 2019. With her late husband Raymond, Thérèse lived in LaSalle and Lachine, then in Toronto from 1979 to 2002, before returning to Montréal, where Raymond passed away in 2009. After her first positions in the pharmaceutical industry, where she met Raymond, Thérèse worked at BOMAG and C-I-L as well as TVOntario. An expert knitter, she was involved in many volunteer activities, especially in hospitals and the crafting community. She is mourned by her daughters Lyne (Claudine Auger) and Danielle (Mary Beth Henson), her grandsons Saël and Gwanaël, her sister-in-law Michèle and many friends and relatives in Québec and Ontario. The family wishes to acknowledge the warm and compassionate care Thérèse received from staff at the Sunrise residence during her illness. A memorial service will be held at Ste- Genevieve Church, 16075, boul. Gouin W., Ste- Geneviève, QC, on October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Condolences as of 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Terry to the West Island Palliative Care Residence. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Voluntas 514-695-7979.

