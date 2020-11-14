1/1
THERESE LUCIA JOSEPHINE MUSCAT
MUSCAT, THERESE LUCIA JOSEPHINE 1925 - 2020 Therese Lucia Josephine Muscat (née Sciberras) born on October 27, 1925, left this world peacefully, on November 10, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph, son Anthony and grandson Jason. She will be greatly missed by her extensive family: Mary Scida (Joe), Joseph (Kathy), Anthony (Kate), Francis (Jody), Martin (Nancy). Grandchildren Steven, David (April), Janet (Gianni), Saara, Trevin, Andrew, Danielle (Alistair), Nathan (Lauren), Madalaine (Peter). Great-grandchildren Brayden, Connor, Faith, Juliana, Sophia, Finn, Flora, Audrey and Dante. Therese Muscat was a devoted mother and nanna who exuded love and kindness. She shared her life with her family, friends and neighbours around food and good times. She loved her native Malta which she visited so often and shared with her nephews and nieces and her large extended family. She was equally loyal and grateful to her adoptive Canada. Her faith, graciousness and big-heartedness defined her character. She lived an exemplary life and will be sorely missed. A service celebration will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only family will be attending but the service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website: www.jonesfuneralhome.co Please do not send flowers. You may make a donation to: Cancer Assistance Services, 222 Mountainview Road North, Georgetown, ON L7G 3R2, 905-702-8886, helphope@cancer assistance.org

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
