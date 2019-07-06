Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese M. STRUTT. View Sign Obituary

STRUTT, Therese M. May 12, 1925 - June 28, 2019 An enthusiastic and joyful teacher, avid gardener, world traveller, ever ready to lend a helping hand, Therese Strutt will be lovingly remembered by her step-daughters, Ursula and Irene (Paul) and their respective children, David, and Naomi and Amber. She will be sadly missed by her surviving sisters, Dora, Rose Marie, Gabrielle, and her brother, Louis. St. John Fisher Catholic Church will hold a Funeral Mass for Therese, Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private interment at St. John Albion Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, please direct donations in her memory to Birthright.

