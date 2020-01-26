Home

G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
GLOVER, THERESE MARGARET Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late David Glover. Loving mother of Jeff and his wife Kelly and Paul and his wife Ann Marie. Cherished grandma of Meaghen (Lee), Amanda (Collin), Thomas (Danna), Cory (Odinga), Kierstyn, Luke, Veronica, Aaron and Joanna. Great-grandmother of Daniel. Visitation will be held on Monday from 6-9 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. If desired, donations to Covenant House would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
